You Paid For It: Changes at the St. Louis County Jail

ST. LOUIS – The You Paid For It Team is catching up with the new interim director of the St. Louis County Jail to get the latest on the controversy over the jail deaths at the facility.

Elliott Davis is asking Police Lt. Col. Troy Doyle about the changes being made to jail policy to avoid future deaths related to medical care.

Three inmates died at the facility another died within an hour of leaving the jail.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has declined to file criminal charges in the case. But families of victims are still angry and searching for answers.

Col. Doyle says he's still investigating to determine if there should be firings or more suspensions. He says he’s made many more changes in procedures. For one, he's ordered staff to check on inmates more often. Every 40 minutes instead of every hour.