Dog found strangled inside dumpster at Virginia elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. – An investigation is underway after a dog was found strangled to death inside a dumpster at a Richmond elementary school.

The body of a 3-year-old, black and white, spayed female pit bull was recovered from a dumpster behind John B. Cary Elementary at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26th. Richmond Animal Care and Control believe she was dumped just an hour or so before she was discovered.

Officials with RACC say it appears that the dog was strangled with a hunter green slip lead leash.

RACC announced the animal cruelty case on Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“No piece of information or recollection is insignificant. Please help us find the person/s responsible for this terrible crime,” RACC wrote.

Officials say there were many families around the park and school playground at that time of the discovery and they are hopeful that someone saw something.