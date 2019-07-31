Driver struck, killed bicyclist on dark Missouri highway

Posted 7:12 am, July 31, 2019, by

Getty Images

LEBANON, Mo. – Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a bicyclist who was riding along a southern Missouri highway after nightfall.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday about a { mile (8.05 kilometers) east of Lebanon. The patrol says the 18-year-old driver was unable to see 47-year-old Ronnie Miller because it was dark. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.