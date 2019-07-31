Farmer dies after tractor runs off riverbank into river

July 31, 2019

MONDAMIN, Ia. – Western Iowa authorities have recovered the body of a farmer who died after his tractor flipped over atop him when it ran off a riverbank edge into the Missouri River.

The tractor was spotted by people searching for the man Tuesday evening a little more than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) northwest of Mondamin. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the farmer had been working along the riverbank since 8 a.m., getting the land ready for cattle. It’s unclear when the accient occurred.

A dive team found the body and pulled it from the water. The sheriff’s office identified the man as 82-year-old Malvern Wallis, who lived in Mondamin.

