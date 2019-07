Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The opioid crisis has devastated communities across the country. You may even know a family that's affected. The numbers are startling, more than 130 people die every day in the US from opioid-related overdoses.

Marcia Lee Taylor is here on Fox 2 to tell us more about the opioid crisis. She is with the "Center On Addiction" and formerly served as President at "Partnership For Drug-Free Kids."