Lock your doors: Burglar caught on camera entering Clayton apartment several times

CLAYTON, Mo. - You’ve heard it over and over again: lock your vehicles. Add to that warning – “And lock the doors to your home.”

The reminder might seem like a no-brainer. But it comes from police after a man entered the unlocked back door of a Clayton apartment not once, but twice.

The two entries were both caught minutes apart on the resident’s security camera. They happened last Saturday night at about 11 p.m. on Northwood Avenue in the Demun neighborhood.

“I was kind of shocked. We don’t usually get these types of reports. Burglaries are down so far this year in Clayton,” Clayton Interim Police Chief Mark Smith said.

In this case, the man was seen entering the kitchen. He appears to swipe a Kindle and diaper bag from the kitchen counter.

No one was home at the time. The following morning, the resident noticed her belongings missing, and checked the security camera.

The resident had forgotten to lock the door, police said.

“The message is make sure you’re locking all of your doors,” Chief Smith said. “Make sure your windows are secured. And also, even on the outside. Make sure your cars are locked. Make sure you’re not leaving keys inside your cars or valuables.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Clayton Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (314) 290-8416.