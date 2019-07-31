Many Cardinals fans disappointed after trade deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some St. Louis Cardinals fans are disappointed the team did not add immediate depth to the roster before this year’s trade deadline arrived. The team did trade infielder Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers but fans were hoping for a deal that would perhaps add a starting pitcher to the current rotation.

“I’m disappointed,” said Cardinals fan Jimmie Clark.

Several fans said they hoped for a bigger deal because the team is holding on to a slim first-place lead and believe the Cardinals need more depth to hold on to a playoff spot.

“I really thought they could get a bigger bat and some starting pitching,” said Cardinals fan Brian Madorin.

John Mozeliak is President of Baseball Operations for the St. Louis Cardinals. He said, “I can sense the frustration in the air but what if we had done something and it was bad? We would have read about that too. The object of this is to make successful, smart deals but we were at a point where we didn’t think we could do that.”