× Missouri Botanical Garden holding special event for those with memory loss, Alzheimer’s, or dementia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Botanical Garden offers a special event for those with memory loss, Alzheimer’s, or dementia. There will be a guided tram tour just for them.

In a partnership with the Alzheimer’S Association Of Greater Missouri, a tour guide will walk through the history of the garden. Mark your calendars: it’s on Saturday, September 7th. You do have to register for the event.

Here is a link to the FB event.