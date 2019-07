Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Sean Phillips is here on Fox 2 from the West County Center to tell us about Mommy & Me Girls Night Out this Friday at West County Center. This event is being held to kick off the Missouri State Tax Holiday Weekend taking place August 2-5.

The event takes place on Friday, August 2 from 5 pm to 8 pm on level 1 near Macy's.

This free event will include appearances by cinderella and princess beauty, caricatures, photo booth with free prints, music, refreshments and more!