Planned Parenthood and ACLU suing over Missouri abortion law

ST. LOUIS Mo. – Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union along with law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are suing the state of Missouri to stop a law that bans abortions beyond the eighth week of pregnancy from taking effect Aug. 28.

The organizations allege in the federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the abortion bill signed in May by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that does not include exceptions in cases of rape or incest is part of an “unrelenting campaign to deny patients the health care they seek and to which they are entitled.”

The lawsuit says the law will harm plaintiffs and their patients by seriously restricting their access to pre-viability abortion care. If the bans are allowed to go into effect, abortion would be outlawed at nearly every stage of pregnancy.

“Planned Parenthood will not cower to politicians who are trying to dismantle our access to safe, legal abortion — not in Missouri, and not anywhere else,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

“Until politicians listen to the overwhelming majority of Americans who want abortion to remain safe, legal, and accessible, we will fight to ensure that every person can still access reproductive health care: no matter what.”

Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said the office had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office didn’t immediately return a phone call.