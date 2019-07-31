× Police: Woman snatches dog at 7-Eleven after man suffers seizure, later dies

LONGMONT, Colo. — A woman is accused of stealing a dog from a man who collapsed after having a seizure in a Colorado convenience store and later died, police said Wednesday.

The 59-year-old victim, who had been feeling ill, walked his Chihuahua to the 7-Eleven store at 1650 N. Main St. in Longmont on Tuesday night.

Police said the man suffered a seizure while at the store and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video from the store shows the unidentified woman leading the man’s dog from the scene while officers and firefighters responded.

Police said the family does not know the woman and officials have not been contacted regarding the dog.

Police are asking for the dog to be returned.

“They not only lost a treasured family member, but are also missing his companion,” police said.