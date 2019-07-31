Cardinals send Gyorko to Dodgers at trade deadline

Posted 3:14 pm, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, July 31, 2019

St. Louis Cardinals Jedd Gyorko watches his solo home run leave the stadium against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 1, 2016.Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS, MO- Derrick Good with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Cardinals have traded Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the MLB trade deadline. Gyorko was moved to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and the Cardinals pulled him back from a planned rehab assignment.

There has been no confirmation on what the Cardinals are getting in return.

Gyorko has not played since June 7, dealing with lower back trouble, a calf strain, and then wrist surgery.

