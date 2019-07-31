× Cardinals send Gyorko to Dodgers at trade deadline

ST. LOUIS, MO- Derrick Good with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Cardinals have traded Jedd Gyorko to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the MLB trade deadline. Gyorko was moved to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and the Cardinals pulled him back from a planned rehab assignment.

There has been no confirmation on what the Cardinals are getting in return.

Gyorko has not played since June 7, dealing with lower back trouble, a calf strain, and then wrist surgery.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired Jedd Gyorko from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources confirm to me and @Alden_Gonzalez. Insurance for Chris Taylor, Kike Hernandez and David Freese injuries. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2019