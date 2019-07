× Shortage of Metro bus drivers may create long delays Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Bus riders in Missouri and Illinois should be prepared to wait. Metro reports that riders may experience delays this morning due to driver shortages Wednesday.

They’re warning riders that their commutes will likely be longer.

Customers with questions about their buses can call Metro Transit Information (314-231-2345), text (314-207-9786) or web chat at www.metrostlouis.org 7:00am to 6:00pm today.