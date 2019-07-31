Song of the Day – St. Louis Blues Championship DVD

Cinedigm and NHL Original Productions have teamed up to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis Blues with their latest film release. “St. Louis Blues® 2019 Stanley Cup® Champions” honors the incredible Blues season and is available now in major retailers in our area and online. The film is action-packed with never before seen footage and tons of bonus features to celebrate this year’s historic season. Enter below by 9am for your chance to win a copy!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, July 31st. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

Official Rules