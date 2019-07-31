St. Louis Aquarium offering commemorative plaques that will welcome visitors

ST. LOUIS, MO -The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station says you can get in on the fun before they open the doors. You can buy a commemorative fish plaque for you or your family. The plaques are a good way to memorialize a family member or honor loved one.

All funds support the St. Louis Aquarium in providing access to curriculum-based science learning, conservation partnerships, and volunteer programs.

The commemorative fish plaques will be located on the 22-foot recognition monuments at the entry plaza and lobby of the aquarium for a minimum of 15 years

Plaques start at $50 and go up to $1,000.

Order your plaque online here.

