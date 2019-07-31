× Sunset Hills police urge residents to call in suspicious activity after manhunt

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. – Police are advising residents to report any suspicious activity in the area of West Watson Road and Robyn Road Wednesday morning.

Around 9:36 a.m Sunset Hills police confirmed they were searching for a white male with a shaved head wearing blue jeans and carrying a black backpack in that area. Shortly after police said the man may now be shirtless.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, officials announced at 9:50 a.m South County Technical High School was on lockdown as a precaution. We are told there were no high school students in the building, but staff are present.

Details surrounding the search are scarce. Police have not given further details as to why they are searching for him.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

Regarding the search this morning, residents are asked to keep a watchful eye and report any suspicious activity. Officers will be remaining in the area. Thanks #SunsetHillsPD — Sunset Hills Police (@SunsetHillsPD) July 31, 2019

The search in the area of W. Watson & Robyn Rd has ended, the subject was not located. This IS NOT related to the carjacking/shooting in Fenton on Monday. The lock down at S. Co. Tech. has been lifted. #SunsetHillsPD — Sunset Hills Police (@SunsetHillsPD) July 31, 2019

We are searching for a white, male, gray shirt, blue jeans, blk backpack that ran from us in the area of Robyn and W. Watson. S. Co. Tech School is on lock down as a precaution, please, avoid the area. Stay inside and report susp. activity #SunsetHillsPD — Sunset Hills Police (@SunsetHillsPD) July 31, 2019

