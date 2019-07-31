Teen faces kidnapping and burglary charges after nine hour St. Louis standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police shut down several streets near an intersection in north St. Louis City Tuesday morning as the SWAT Team responded to a situation involving a teenager who barricaded himself inside a home. Police were called to the 4800 block of Bessie around 4:00 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. All of the people inside the home were evacuated.

Three people have been charged in the incident. Loyse Dozier, 17, faces charges for burglary, kidnapping, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond is set at $100,000. Natasha Carter, 41, is charged with one count of assault. She is free on her own recognizance. Taurean Russell, 35, faces a summons for failure to obey police direction and resisting arrest.

The victims include three teens, a baby girl, and a 27-year-old man. Police say Dozier broke into the home and held two 17-year-old girls at gunpoint. His grandmother tells FOX 2 that her grandson lived there with his girlfriend and the girl's mother. Carter hit them several times during an argument. The teens were able to escape and call the police. Officers were able to get the remaining people out of the building when they arrived early Tuesday morning. Carter was taken into custody without incident.

Dozier barricaded himself inside the home. Negotiators were on-scene to resolve the situation. The teenager eventually walked out of the house and surrendered to police before 12:30 p.m.

After Dozier was taken into custody, a large crowd attempted to move toward the scene. Police asked the media and bystanders to move further back, which led to one man being arrested and the teen's family becoming upset with law enforcement. Police say that they arrested Taurean Russell after he refused to follow direction from the police to back away from the scene.

Janet Carter tells FOX 2 that she hopes her grandson learns from this incident. She was happy the situation was peacefully resolved.

"My grandson surrendered safely and (police did) what they supposed to do and took him into custody safely," she said.

Family members at the scene said the boy was 16; however, police said the boy was 17.