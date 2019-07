Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - From early retirement right up to the pulling of the plug, 21st Century seniors are partying like it’s 1969.

Tim Ezell was live at the Westport Playhouse checking out Assisted Living: The Musical. Imagine no work, no pregnancy and a full array of Medicare-subsidized pharmaceuticals.

For tickets visit: www.metrotix.com or call 314-534-1111

Assisted Living: The Musical

Aug 1-11

Playhouse @ Westport Plaza