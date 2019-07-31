Truck crash under overpass closes northbound I-55 near Edwardsville, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A tractor-trailer crash under an overpass has closed lanes of northbound I-55 near Edwardsville, Illinois. The accident is also causing southbound traffic to back up for miles.

Illinois State Troopers are investigating this crash at I-55 and Illinois 143. They say that there are injuries in the accident.

Traffic is being diverted onto Illinois 143 while crews clear the scene. More details will be posted here as this story develops.

