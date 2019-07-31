Whitaker Musical Festival extends season after weather cancels first Botanical Garden shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Whitaker Musical Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden has been running every Wednesday since May 29 for the summer season. The start of the concert series was off to a difficult start as the first three shows were canceled due to weather. Luckily, as we closed out the month of July we had a beautiful night to get out and enjoy an evening listening to Starwolf while enjoying the great weather.

Tonight was supposed to be the last concert of the year, but with so many cancellations early on in the season, there has been a special rescheduling of one show. Tonina will play for one last show this Wednesday, August 7.