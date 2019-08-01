× A&E Network documentary to include scenes of gangster Dillinger’s exhumation

INDIANAPOLIS – A spokesman for A&E Networks says a documentary it’s developing on gangster John Dillinger that’s expected to include scenes of the planned exhumation of Dillinger’s Indianapolis gravesite hasn’t gone into production yet.

A&E Networks spokesman Dan Silberman said Thursday the documentary for The History Channel is still early in development and it’s hard to say what the film’s focus would be.

The Indiana State Department of Health issued an exhumation permit on July 3 for Dillinger’s grave at the request of two of Dillinger’s relatives.

Silberman says he only learned this week about affidavits two of Dillinger’s relative filed in support of that permit saying that they believe Dillinger might not be buried in the grave.

Silberman says no date has been scheduled for the exhumation and additional approvals are still needed from government entities.