Alton welcoming visitors back as Mississippi flood levels recede

ALTON, Ill. - Residents and business owners are eager to say welcome back to Alton as flood levels have receded significantly from record flooding earlier in the season.

Less than two months ago the Mississippi River hit its second-highest crest 39.01', just 3.71' under the record crest 42.72. This past weekend is the first time that the Mississippi River at Alton has dropped below flood stage since early March.

With this much-needed relief, restaurants, local businesses, and traditional events have been able to get back into the swing of things. One of them being Night Market on Broadway, which happens every Thursday 7-10 PM featuring live music, local vendors, and artists.

The river level is continuing to fall. This weekend the level in Alton is expected to fall below action stage. The action stage is where the water surface is generally near or slightly above the top of its banks, but no man-made structures are flooded, just marshland.

As it falls below action stage, businesses are continuing to bounce back to their normal day to day actions.