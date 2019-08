VIENNA, MO – An Amber Alert was issued in Maries County, MO, Thursday, for an abduction incident that occurred on County Road 213 around 1:40pm.

Alison Summerford, 22, who is 5 months pregnant, and her child, Dominque Summerford, age 10-11 months, were abducted at gunpoint from her home. They were found late Thursday afternoon in Rolla.

There is no word on the suspect in this case.

UPDATE: BOTH HAVE BEEN LOCATED SAFEhttps://t.co/kmP9O8CbU7 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 1, 2019