× BH90210: Are You Brenda or Kelly?

Are you excited for 90210? The gang from West Beverly High School are reuniting! Tune into FOX 2 on Wednesday, August 7th at 8 P.M. for the premier. Can’t wait?! Take our BH 90210: Are You Brenda or Kelly? quiz, now and you will be entered to win tickets to Hammers House Party on Friday, August 9th!