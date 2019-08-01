Cardinals add three dates to 2019 theme schedule

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Cardinals have added the following events to its 2019 Theme Ticket schedule:

Wednesday, August 21st – Star Trek Night: fans can take home a Star Trek / Cardinals hat

Monday, September 16th – College Night III: fans will receive a Cardinals flannel shirt

Wednesday, September 18th – Career Day at Busch Stadium: fans can attend a pregame Q&A and panel discussion with executives focusing on careers in sports and media.

Only fans that purchase the special theme ticket will be able to receive the exclusive experience.

Purchase tickets for these theme events and view the remaining 2019 theme schedule at cardinals.com/theme.