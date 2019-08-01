Firefighters go beyond call of duty for family fulfilling grandmother’s last wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — The Robertson Fire Protection District gets a lot of calls for help. Thursday afternoon was no exception. When our interview was scheduled to begin they got a for a motorist assist along Missouri highway 370. It may have reminded the first responders of Saturday night.

"We had a vehicle traveling on 370 and ended up on the guard rail of the I-270 overpass," says Maynard Howell, Assistant Chief Robertson Fire Protection District. "When the crews got there, there were no injuries, everybody was out. It was a family of twelve."

A family of twelve traveling from Kansas on their way to Maine. The driver had lost control, and as the Robertson crew on duty attended to the family, they learned a startling story.

"They were delivering their mother's ashes to Maine, and that was her last wish," says Howell. "The crew, out of their own pockets, paid to put the family up for the night. They got them two rooms and then bought them pizza."

"That's above and beyond the call of duty," said reporter Patrick Clark.

"Yes it is," says Howell. "It just shows their dedication and humanity that they found. A little six-year-old girl told the firefighters the story. So, they went to our battalion chief and that's when the crew decided to do what they did.'

Assistant chief Maynard Howell says the family was able to head on their destination and the first responders' actions are a reminder of their compassion.

"I just feel like police officers and firefighters have that compassion to do that," says Howell. "That`s what they took on when they went to school to do that and that`s just the way they are."