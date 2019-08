Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Licensed counselor Dr. Rachel Glik joins the show to help explain why parents praise on their children should be turned down a few levels.

She discusses many different ways in which parents can support their children while still allowing them to be free, take more risks, and grow self-esteem.

For more information on how to support your child in a proper way, visit verywellfamily.com and centerforparentingeducation.org.