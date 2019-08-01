Know the steps to handle credit card theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Chris Thetford of Better Business Bureau joins the show to discuss credit card and account theft.

When accounts and card information is stolen, many people worry and are unsure what to do in that situation.

The owner of the card is not liable for any charges made by thieves but it is important to know what steps to take to fix the problem.

Always be aware of your credit reports and contact your bank if something seems unusual.

For more information, visit bbb.org and check your credit report for free at annualcreditreport.com.