Mizzou Football players get first look at new South End Zone facility

COLUMBIA, MO- Ahead of Friday’s official start of fall camp, University of Missouri football players on Thursday got their first look inside the athletic department’s new South End Zone football facility.

The public will notice the $98 million dollar project’s large video board and club seating, but players are getting a facility with new locker and meeting rooms, a larger weight room and Hydrotherapy options, among other enhancements, including a barbershop.

Work on the the suites and a field-level club is ongoing.

The Tigers open the 2019 season on the road at Wyoming August 31 and debut at home a week later against West Virginia on September 7 at 11:00 am

