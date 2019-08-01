Money Saver – 3 piece comforter sets for ONLY $20 bucks now at Macy’s

ST. LOUIS – Do you have a child going off to college, we have a great deal for you on comforter sets.

Macy’s online is offering select three-piece bedding sets, down from $80 dollars to $19.99.

Choose from seven prints in all sizes at this price.

Each set includes a comforter and two shams, except twin which has one sham.

To avoid shipping costs, spend $48 dollars or have your order shipped to your local store for free pick-up.

