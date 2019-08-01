Multi-million dollar development for Ferguson coming on fifth anniversary of historic events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. — An ambitious plan from Health & Homes STL, a non-profit organization that has the backing of major St. Louis corporations, will be working on a multi-million dollar developments in Ferguson, Missouri. The businesses behind this project include Mercy Health, World Wide Technology, Emerson, McCarthy, Pitt Development and Musick Construction Company. The massive project will be along West Florissant Avenue and called the Westflo District.

Riots and protests in and around Ferguson made international news five years ago. But what has happened since the furor faded? Residents say development has happened but it has bypassed the predominantly black southeast neighborhood of Ferguson.

Now major corporations have jumped in with multi-million dollar commitments. After three years of talking to residents about their needs a Boys & Girls Club Teen Center is being built. Construction will soon begin on a new Mercy healthcare clinic that will have outreach into neighborhoods. A new Fields grocery store and a Regents Bank is planned along with new sidewalks and street lighting along West Florissant Avenue.

Health & Homes STL says they have a longterm commitment to Ferguson to make sure the development is sustainable. Plans include the addition of better housing and improved stormwater management.