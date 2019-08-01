New York EMT accused of sending racist messages to colleague

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A New York City emergency medical technician is under fire after she allegedly sent racist messages about the people she's paid to help, according to WPIX.

"Just the animals stabbing each other," Cathy Albano, who works at NYU Langone, wrote on a post when asked what was going on at a stabbing she had worked at.

A colleague of Albano — WPIX concealed her identity — says she began following her on social media and saw she usually made off-color posts. However, she never expected to read Albano, known as "Rina" on social media, calling stabbing victims "animals," among other invectives.

“EMS is a frustrating job, I get that, but there is no excuse,” said the co-worker.

The colleague also pointed out a post from Facebook, Albano sounding off on the recent mass shooting in the Broolyn neighborhood of Brownsville:

"Last night all hell broke out in Brownsville with over 11 people shot, they were all screaming for the police. Why are you yelling for police. The police are too busy trying to dry out their uniforms from the water bucket attack. Stop calling the police when your ass is in danger, call a crackhead instead."

"People were concerned that work with her," said community activist Tony Herbert, who says Albano's colleagues reached out to him. "They don't want to work with her."

"How can we entrust any confidence in this individual in providing these type of services to keep us alive when in fact we don't even know that they would do that because of their racist overtone? They should fire her."

“We are taking these complaints very seriously and are looking into the matter,” a representative from NYU Langone told WPIX in a statement.

Albano did not return any of the local TV station's requests for comment.