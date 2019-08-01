Raising Cane’s helping Stray Rescue St. Louis clear their shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - On their website, Raising Cane’s lists Todd Graves as Founder, CEO, Fry Cook, and Cashier. You can add animal lover to that list.

“Pet welfare is something Canes likes to support. I actually named my restaurant after my yellow lab, Raising Cane,” explained Graves Thursday during a visit to St. Louis.

The restaurant chain, known for chicken fingers, likes to support and bring awareness to no-kill pet facilities, like St. Louis’ Stray Rescue.

“Stay Rescue of St. Louis is top-notch. And their shelter is full right now. They’re actually, right now, very full. August is …what we’re doing in a clear the shelters month. We need to get these pets adopted.”

On Thursday, Raising Cane's partnered with the St. Louis Cardinals to host a pet adoption event at their Hampton Avenue restaurant. The first 100 people who adopted received two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game. But they didn’t stop there. Todd Graves also handed Stray Rescue a check for $10,000, enough money to cover all adoption fees for dogs and cats over six months old through the month of August.

Graves says, "It’s vaccinations. It’s microchipping, everything else.”

Natalie Thomson with Stray Rescue says the group is grateful.

“If you’ve been thinking about a dog. What a great time to do so. Help us clear our shelter. Add a new family member to your home. And you can spend the money you would have spent on adoption fees on toys and beds instead.”

For Stray Rescue, the push to clear the shelter couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Every space is our shelter is full,” explained Thomson. “We rescued the abused, neglected animals of our city. So, if we get a call about a dog that’s been hit by a car or living in an abandoned house, we cannot say no.”

Graves added, “I believe in Stray Rescue. I believe in getting rescue dogs. Because you can go get dogs somewhere else…they usually find homes. You need to adopt these pets that are in the shelters. They need to get a great home. “

Stray Rescue reminds you that if you can’t adopt right now, they are always in need of foster families or donations of items like laundry detergent, bleach, toys, and beds. Visit their website to find out more.