ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Troy Hollowell, a hearing care practitioner at Belton, joins the show to discuss information on hearing loss and reasons behind rising numbers of people suffering from hearing loss.

Unlike many physical ailments, your body does not alert you of hearing loss.

It is important to take hearing screenings and Beltone is offering them for free.

By calling 1-800-HEAR-101, you can schedule an appointment in one of Beltone's 30 Metro Area offices.