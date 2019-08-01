School bus stop guardians needed around St. Louis area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As the school year is just around the corner, a call has gone out for volunteers, 500 young men older than 18, to work as bus stop guardians in the city's highest crime areas.

James Clark of Better Family Life, and the man being the new program called Neighborhood Net, joins the show to discuss the current progress of the program.

The Neighborhood Net will be in effect August 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th from 5:30 to 9:30 in the morning and 1:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon.

There will be two information sessions on August 5th and 6th at Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust.