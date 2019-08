Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When is the last time you treated your pooch to a sweet treat?

Tim Ezell was live at Love Unleashed Dog Daycare and Boarding where customers can purchase ice cream and top it with whip cream and their dog's favorite treats from the treat bar for a great cause.

They have teamed up with The Crime Victims Center for the month of August and all proceeds from Paws for Peace Peanut Butter Banana $5 pints will benefit the Crime Victim Center.