Where to shop for school supplies during Missouri’s tax-free weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri’s tax-free weekend means saving at the cash register as students stock up on gear for the new school year.

For 2019, tax-free items include clothes, shoes, school supplies, computer software, computers, and graphing calculators but there is a dollar limit per item and some exceptions for what else qualifies.

It is also important to note that there’s a shortlist of communities who are offering Municipal tax breaks as well. Some stores in Chesterfield, Ballwin, Creve Coeur, and Sunset Hills maybe the best bet for your bottom line especially if you plan on stocking up.

Tax-free weekend runs from Friday through Sunday and it also applies to some purchases online.