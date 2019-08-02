5th annual ‘Ferguson Unity Weekend’ kicks off Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. - The fifth anniversary of the Michael Brown shooting is one week from Friday and this weekend the city of Ferguson hosts the fifth annual “Unity Weekend " August 2-4.

True to its theme, ‘Unity in Diversity’, the event provides free backpacks filled with school supplies for children and youth, a variety of services and community resources, along with plenty of food and fun for the entire family.

Starting at 10:00 a.m on Friday, August 2 the Ferguson Community Center will host an opportunity fair. Job seekers should come with their resume and will interview directly with local companies.

Then at 7:00 p.m. there will be a candlelight vigil at January Wabash Park. Family and friends can honor people they lost to violence.

Sunday from 2 :00 p.m. - 5 p.m. the backpack giveaway will take place at the Emerson Family YMCA. Students will get school supplies and families can visit the resource fair.

There will also be food, drinks, and entertainment.