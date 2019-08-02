Abandoned and mutilated pup named Gloria going to forever home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We first told you about 3-month-old Gloria two days before the Blues won the Stanley Cup. Gloria was found on the side of the road in north St. Louis County after an amateur tried to crop her ears.

There were 26 people who filed applications to adopt the pup after she received ear surgery. Now one lucky family is giving Gloria a forever home and plenty of love and attention.

The Humane Society Animal Cruelty Task Force continues to offer a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for Gloria's abuse.