Adopt a fury friend and get details on the upcoming Slumber PAWty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Say hello to our Friday Furry Friend! Meet Stubby, a 7-year-old male. Stubby is a friendly guy who likes to hang out with his people and nap on the couch.

On Saturday, August 10th, 15 animal shelters across the St. Louis Metropolitan area will be collaborating to raise awareness about the important work being done by animal welfare organizations in our community by hosting a Slumber PAW-ty.

For more information visit:

Apa Adoption Center

1705 S. Hanley Rd. Brentwood

(314)645-4610

apamo.org