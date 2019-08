× All lanes of I-44 at I-270 close this weekend for bridge repairs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MoDOT is closing all lanes of I-44 this weekend between I-270 and Geyer Road will close at 7:00 pm tonight. Crews will set new girders on the Watson Road overpass.

All lanes will re-open by 5:00am Monday morning. The westbound Watson Road bridge is scheduled to remain closed until November.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic