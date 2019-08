Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -The American Red Cross hosts its 5th annual Lifesaver Blood Drives this weekend.

This year's drives come as the red cross faces a critical blood shortage. Blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

There are eight blood drive locations available Friday, August 2 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. in Missouri and Illinois.

For a full list of donation, locations visit www.redcross.org.com