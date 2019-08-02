Candle light vigil in Ferguson for those who have lost loved ones to violence

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Ferguson is hosting it's fifth annual Unity Weekend.  Tonight the Souls Never Forgotten candlelight vigil was held at January-Wabash Park.

The vigil was put on by the Ferguson Human Rights Commission. It's a chance for community members to come together and remember loved ones lost to violence.

One of the featured speakers is Ferguson's new police chief Jason Armstrong who urged residents to stop and get to know the officers in their community. More events are planned over the next week.

