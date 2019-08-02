× Stenger should not get leniency in possible prison sentence according to federal prosecutors

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Federal prosecutors say former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger shouldn’t get any leniency in his possible 3 to 4-year prison sentence. Prosecutors filed a 12-page sentencing memo today.

The document says Stenger used his position to reward political donors and bully St. Louis County employees into illegal actions or face being fired. Stenger even discussed a plan to meet with the head of Doctor Sam Page’s Hospital to try and get him fired.

An excerpt from the sentencing memo states:

As he told his executive staff on January 4, 2019, when discussing his desire that the County Council not know which of the numerous department budgets his various non-merit hires were being paid from:

“That’s one of the greatest powers I have. That I have 52 people who I hire and nobody knows where they’re coming from. For instance, there are 2 slots over at the jail. Nobody knows if Julia Childrey [Director of Department of Justice Services] put those people there, or I did. It’s good f—ed up. We like it f—ed up. I care about my politics.”

Defendant’s pay to play scheme in which he collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations for his own benefit was not only criminal, but also reveals a flagrant disregard for the interests of those he was elected to serve.”

