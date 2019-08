Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In 1996 Geoff Storey found two 8-millimeter films, what was on them was a rare look into gay life in Missouri in the '40s and '50s

Now Mr. Storey is currently interviewing the families and friends of the men in these films, and continue to search for anyone who can speak to what gay life was like during the 1940s and 50s in St. Louis.

For more information visit: www.gayhomemovie.com