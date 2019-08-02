Gateway Arch Riverboats reopening weekend-long event kicks off Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUS - With water levels back to normal you could be rolling down the river this weekend, on a St. Louis Riverfront cruise.

The grand re-opening of the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch is this weekend July 2-4 and one-hour riverboat tours will cruise all day. There will be live music on the dock ahead of the skyline dinner cruise.

Cruise reservations can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or by visiting gatewayarch.com/riverboats. Visit the website for cruise schedule and more details. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd.

Weekend event schedule:

FRIDAY, AUG. 2

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Paddlewheel Café open

SATURDAY, AUG. 3

11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Appearance by Tom Sawyer and Becky Thatcher (aka Preston Danner and Lanie Privett), Mark Twain’s infamous characters and the riverboats’ namesakes, who will welcome passengers aboard the St. Louis Riverfront cruises

— Paddlewheel Café open 4-7 p.m. — Live music by Blues duo Nick Pence and Colin Blair on the riverboats’ dock

SUNDAY, AUG. 4