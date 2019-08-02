‘I will be your friend’ – Boy wears shirt for first day of school for kids that need one

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. – August is here and that means that the summer is over for some kids. One child wore a t-shirt to his first day of school that is getting a lot of attention for all of the right reasons. Blake Rajhan’s bright orange shirt says, “I will be your friend.”

WXIA-TV reports that his mother owns a customization business. He asked her to make a shirt with the positive message.

His mother wrote this note to Facebook fans of her business, “I have to brag on my son. I told him that as a back to school gift, I will make him any shirt he would like. It could have anything- a basketball theme, football, etc. which are all his favorites. He thought a while and said, “will you please make me a shirt that says ‘I will be your friend” for all the kids who need a friend to know that I am here for them?” Never underestimate your kid’s heart for others! I love my sweet Blake!”