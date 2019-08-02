Man found dead in basement of Springfield nightclub

Posted 10:22 am, August 2, 2019, by

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Authorities are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Springfield night club as suspicious.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police responded around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to The Complex after the man’s body was found in the basement. Police Lt. David Meyer says a female friend found the victim. He had sustained an apparent gunshot wound.

Meyer says the criminal investigation unit will determine if the death was a homicide. The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.