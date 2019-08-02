Maplewood Aldi carjackers steal woman’s vehicle in broad daylight

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – Three or four young men approached a 47-year-old woman in the Aldi parking lot at around 4:30pm Friday afternoon. One man, armed with a handgun, asked for the keys to her car. The woman surrendered the keys and the suspects took off in her vehicle.

Police were able to ping the vehicle’s location after it was reported stolen. It was located just after 5:00pm in the 6500 block of Avalon in University City. One suspect was taken into custody.

Police say that the woman was not injured in this incident. If you have any more information about this carjacking call Maplewood Police at: 314-645-3000.