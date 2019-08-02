Michael Brown’s mother holding rainbow gala for mothers who have lost children to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Michael Brown's mother Lezley McSpadden-Head is preparing for a major fundraising gala designed to support other mothers who have lost children.

McSpadden-Head started the Michael O.D. Brown We Love Our Sons and Daughters Foundation A year after her son was shot to death by former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.

The fifth annual Rainbow of Mothers Gala supports moms who have lost children through police brutality, domestic violence, illness, and other tragedies.

"Just because the funeral is over pain doesn't stop there. That's what this organization is about. Whether it is to uplift, encourage, inspire, and also be informational and provide you with the information you need. For me, I didn't know where to go. I didn't where to start," said Lezley McSpadden-Head.

The fifth annual Rainbow of Mothers Gala is next Saturday August10th at Barnett on Washington.